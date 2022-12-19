UPDF Suspects GISOs of Conniving with Cattle Raiders

In short
Brig Gen Joseph Balikudembe, the UPDF 3rd Division commander said they are failing to understand why the cattle theft is still happening in sub counties where the Gombolola intelligence officers are operating but are unable to provide information.
UPDF Suspects GISOs of Conniving with Cattle Raiders19 Dec 2022, 19:06 Comments 123 Views Karamoja, Uganda Crime Security Report
On the right, Brig Gen Joseph Balikudembe, the 3rd division commander and Isaac Oware, the UPDF 3rd division PRO
In short
Tagged with: GISOs accused of aiding cattle theft GISOs do not report karamoja ad Teso region security forces
Mentioned: Joint Security Forces
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.