In short
The Uganda Peoples Defence Forces- UPDF will take up the construction of Buhinga Municipal Stadium in Fort Portal. This was disclosed by President Museveni in a letter to Richard Rwabuhinga, the Kabarole District Local Council Chairperson.
UPDF to Construct Buhinga Muncipal Stadium 8 Feb 2018 Fort Portal, Uganda
The Architectural Design of Buhinga Municipal Stadium
