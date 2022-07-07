UPDF to MPs: Blame Defective Recruitment on LCs

In short
Maj Kabona adds that MPs can task LCs to show them the people they recommended because all the successfully recruited candidates had the letters from their respective villages showing that they were residents of such areas, well behaved and above all, known by local leaders.
UPDF to MPs: Blame Defective Recruitment on LCs7 Jul 2022, 17:53 Comments 114 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
In short
Tagged with: UPDF First Division Spokesperson Maj Cha
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.