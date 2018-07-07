Wambuzi Reacheal
UPDF to Promote Physical Fitness Training

7 Jul 2018 Jinja, Uganda
some of the officers exhibit skills acquired during the training.

Maj. Gen. James Nakibus Lakara, the Commandant of the Uganda Rapid Deployment Capability Center-URDCC who represented the Chief of Defense Forces, urged the trainees to train their colleagues on the health benefits of physical fitness without hesitation.

 

