Baker Batte
19:42

UPDF to Withdraw Soldiers from Aspirants who Misuse Them

1 Sep 2020, 19:33 Comments 163 Views Kampala, Uganda Election Politics Updates

In short
In a statement issued by the UPDF spokesperson Brig. Flavia Byekwaso, the army said it has noticed that MPs across the political divide who were given military escorts for their personal security in the wake of armed criminality, are using them to settle their political scores.

 

Tagged with: NRM primarie
Mentioned: Brig. Flavia Byekwaso

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.