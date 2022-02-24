UPDF Truck Knocks Two Dead in Kamuli

In short
Eyewitnesses say that Mulumba who was riding from the side of Kamuli on his Bajaj motorcycle number UFB 656J attempted to overtake a sugarcane truck in a congested area characterized with double parking and bumped into the UPDF truck registration number H4DF 1248 that was coming from the opposite direction.
UPDF Truck Knocks Two Dead in Kamuli24 Feb 2022, 16:59 Comments 64 Views Kamuli, Uganda Crime Report
In short
Tagged with: Traffic Congestion accident motorcycle police station traffic
Mentioned: Annette Kyabita Buoga North CCTV Edson Mulumba Jinja Joshua Yanguwa Kamuli Michael Kasadha Richard Kigomba UPDF police spokesperson
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.