In short
The UPDF Marine led by Lt Col. James Nuwagaba believed the move would quickly help end illegal fishing. Two years after the Fisheries Protection Unit recorded tremendous success in the fight against illegal fishing, several leaders including Kalangala LC V chairperson, Willy Lugoloobi started calling for the return of fish smoking.
UPDF Unit Still Enforcing Fish Smoking Ban 7 Months after Gov't Set New Regulations29 Oct 2019, 19:19 Comments 134 Views Kalangala, Uganda Crime Agriculture Misc Report
In short
Tagged with: Fish Smoking
Mentioned: Fisheries Protection Unit
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.