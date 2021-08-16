UPDF Warns Public Against Conmen as it Announces Recruitment of 10,000 LDUs

In short
UPDF has reminded Ugandans that the force does not ask people to pay any money to join because the recruitment process is always public and not done in the back door. People have been asked to report whoever will call or send messages asking for money for their relatives to be recruited.
UPDF Warns Public Against Conmen as it Announces Recruitment of 10,000 LDUs16 Aug 2021, 23:09 Comments 54 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
In short
Tagged with: Lt Col Ronald Kakurungu. LDUs. UPDF.
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.