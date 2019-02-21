Alex Otto
UPDF: We Budgeted for Newly Promoted Officers Top story

21 Feb 2019, 11:52 Comments 153 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Updates
The Defense and Veterans Affairs State Minister, Sam Engola also said they have enough money for the promoted officers and will not require additional funding.

 

