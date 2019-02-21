In short
The Defense and Veterans Affairs State Minister, Sam Engola also said they have enough money for the promoted officers and will not require additional funding.
UPDF: We Budgeted for Newly Promoted Officers Top story21 Feb 2019, 11:52 Comments 153 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Updates
Newly promoted officers and their spouses take a group picture with the then CDF Gen Katumba Wamala Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.