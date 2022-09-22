Kato Joseph
16:06

UPDF’s Special Investigation Bureau Tasked to Probe Robbery Roadblocks

22 Sep 2022, 16:02 Comments 72 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
Courtsey image of Maj Charles Kabona

Courtsey image of Maj Charles Kabona

In short
According to Maj. Kabona, the SIB team is also investigating the incident where police arrested its soldiers attached to Namusera military detach on allegations of conducting a night robbery at Namusera swamp.

 

Tagged with: According to Maj Kabona, the SIB team is also investigating the incident where police arrested its soldiers attached to Namusera military detach on allegations of conducting a night robbery at Namusera swamp.

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.