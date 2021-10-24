Upgrading to Degree: Teachers' Unions Task Gov’t On Transition Arrangements

In short
The leadership of Uganda National Teacher’s Union (UNATU) and the Uganda Private Teachers Union (UPTU) argues that the ten-year period given might not be favorable to teachers, more so those who are currently at Grade III and those who had acquired nursery teachers training.
Upgrading to Degree: Teachers' Unions Task Gov’t On Transition Arrangements24 Oct 2021, 18:40 Comments 164 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Report
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.