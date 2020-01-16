Samuel Amanya
07:19

Uproar as Kigezi District Council Chair Are Left to Waste Top story

16 Jan 2020, 07:18 Comments 177 Views Local government Updates
Chairs in question (Photo Credit Samuel Amanya

Chairs in question (Photo Credit Samuel Amanya

In short
A top civil servant from Kanungu district told URN on condition of anonymity that he was perturbed when he saw the seats dumped on the verandah of Kabale district council hall.

 

Tagged with: museum
Mentioned: Kigezi district Abel Bizimana Uganda Wildlife Authority Bufumbira County Andrewson Kateebire Loy Zikampereza Kabale District Council Kabale District council

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.