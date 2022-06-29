In short
Uthman Mugoya, the Vice President of Mbale Heroes FC wonders why the City council authorities decided to rent out a stadium whose grass is just growing. “We are warning the Organizers to stay away from the stadium, We shall not sit back and watch when the stadium is being damaged,” he said.
Uproar As Mbale City Authorities Hire out Stadium For Trade Fair
29 Jun 2022
