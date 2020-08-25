Uproar as Pajulu Bridge Breaks Down

In short
Isa Kato, the Arua City Interim Mayor has called on Pajulu road users to be patient and use alternative routes, saying they can’t inject money on the road and bridge since they are planned for it under the Uganda Support to Municipal Infrastructure Development-USMID additional funding.
Uproar as Pajulu Bridge Breaks Down25 Aug 2020, 21:37 Comments 95 Views Arua, Uganda Business and finance Local government Report
