In short

A number of citizens posted on social media that they have defied payment of the social tax by using virtual private networks VPN applications. VPN enables internet users to use data bought from Uganda telecom companies but hide their Internet Protocol IP. The IP addresses are distributed geographically and can be used to identify internet users location. People with VPN unblocked their social media sites without paying tax.