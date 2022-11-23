Uproot Entire Colonial Education System - Dr. Musenero  

In short
Dr. Musenero said that the current education system, which has deep roots in the colonial system, primarily revolves around schooling and school access and produces students who are assessed on the basis of who can cram content than on the basis of producing value needed to solve problems for communities.
Uproot Entire Colonial Education System - Dr. Musenero23 Nov 2022, 20:43 Comments 108 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Report
Dr. Monica Musenero (in white dress) having a light moment with the Education Policy Review Commission members after her presentation
