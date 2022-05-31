Dennis Kasule Ssebunya
URA Adopts New Warehousing Policy for Used Vehicles

31 May 2022, 12:43 Comments 128 Views Business and finance Updates
John Musinguzi, the URA Commissioner General with Sarah Chelangant, the Commissioner Domestic Taxes.

In short
The Commissioner-General of John Musinguzi, says the decision arises from their meetings with second-hand car dealers held on May 27th, 2022. According to Musinguzi, URA is cognizant of the effects of global inflation on businesses, which calls for a review of the changes in the warehousing regime.

 

