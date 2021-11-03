In short
Isaac Gyagenda the Supervisor, Tax Education at URA said they have a plan for the next five years where they are strengthening collaborations and ensuring that different groups of people get well acquainted with the tax system through tax education.
URA Asked to Design Strategies to Mobilize Revenue From Youth in Informal Sector 3 Nov 2021
