URA Asked to Design Strategies to Mobilize Revenue From Youth in Informal Sector

3 Nov 2021, 20:14 Comments 157 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Updates

Isaac Gyagenda the Supervisor, Tax Education at URA said they have a plan for the next five years where they are strengthening collaborations and ensuring that different groups of people get well acquainted with the tax system through tax education.

 

