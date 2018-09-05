URA Collected UGX 27b from Mobile Money, OTT Taxes in July

In short
URA Commissioner General Doris Akol says that during the month, URA collected 4.7 billion Shillings from OTT commonly referred to as social media tax and 22.3 billion Shillings from Mobile Money transactions.
URA Collected UGX 27b from Mobile Money, OTT Taxes in July5 Sep 2018, 17:04 Comments 138 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Breaking news
A display of the Tax Payers appreciation Week Promo Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.