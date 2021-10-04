Samuel Amanya
09:51

URA Donates Motorboat to Bwama Island Primary school

4 Oct 2021, 09:38 Comments 99 Views Kabale, Western Region, Uganda Education Updates
A motor boat donated to Bwama Island primary school by URA (Photo Credit Samuel Amanya)

A motor boat donated to Bwama Island primary school by URA (Photo Credit Samuel Amanya)

In short
Musinguzi explained that the donation is part of the initiative by URA’s Corporate Service Department, which started in 2019 following media reports in 2017 indicating how pupils were struggling to access education services by crossing the lake using canoes.

 

Tagged with: Bwama Island primary school Lake Bunyonyi

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.