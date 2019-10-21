URA Gazettes More Goods Not Eligible for Customs Warehousing

In short
Yiga Sseguya, who imports motor vehicle tyres which are now not eligible for warehousing, said it was unbearable that they bring in goods and clear taxes immediately to continue moving. If they can't they have to pay for security that was previously guaranteed by URA's customs warehouses.
URA Gazettes More Goods Not Eligible for Customs Warehousing21 Oct 2019, 20:50 Comments 109 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Report
Motor vehicle tyres and tubes are not eligible for customs warehousing. It means importers must clear their taxes immediately
