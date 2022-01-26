URA Halts Withholding Tax on Petroleum Products Transporters

In short
Recently, URA wrote to the companies demanding that they remit 15 per cent withholding tax on all foreign transport payments incurred over the years in importing fuel into Uganda. The dispute has persisted since 2019 between the oil companies, some logistics firms and manufacturers.
URA Halts Withholding Tax on Petroleum Products Transporters26 Jan 2022, 20:13 Comments 140 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.