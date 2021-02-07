In short
URA estimates that there are more than 2000 Kenyan registered number plates in Busia District alone. However, Duncan Kakonge, the URA Manager in-charge of Eastern region says that most of the motorcycle owners didn’t go through customs processes to obtain foreign motorcycles and use them on Ugandan roads.
URA Impounds Kenyan Registered Motorcycles in Border Districts
7 Feb 2021
