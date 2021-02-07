Gabriel Mukisa
14:40

URA Impounds Kenyan Registered Motorcycles in Border Districts

7 Feb 2021
In short
URA estimates that there are more than 2000 Kenyan registered number plates in Busia District alone. However, Duncan Kakonge, the URA Manager in-charge of Eastern region says that most of the motorcycle owners didn’t go through customs processes to obtain foreign motorcycles and use them on Ugandan roads.

 

