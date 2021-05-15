Fahad Muganga
URA Overcome Police to Maintain Lead on UPL Table

URA, Police action in Ndejje.

Goals from striker Steven Dese Mukwala, Joachim Ojera and Cromwel Rwothomio were enough to see the tax collectors sail past the Cops in a bid to secure the top league title after almost a decade without winning it.

 

