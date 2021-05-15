URA Overcome Police to Maintain Lead on UPL Table

In short
Goals from striker Steven Dese Mukwala, Joachim Ojera and Cromwel Rwothomio were enough to see the tax collectors sail past the Cops in a bid to secure the top league title after almost a decade without winning it.
URA Overcome Police to Maintain Lead on UPL Table15 May 2021, 18:50 Comments 97 Views Kampala, Uganda Sport Breaking news
In short
Tagged with: 2020/2021 Star Times Uganda Premier League Police falls for UR Police falls for URA FC Sam Ssimbwa
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.