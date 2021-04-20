In short
URA says that first, their duty is to remind or sensitise taxpayers of their obligations before they launch other enforcement measures. Offences related to this practice cost the government Ushs 10-15 billion per year, while motorcycles lead to a loss of about Ushs 7billion.
URA Prepares Crackdown On Foreign Registered Vehicles
In short
