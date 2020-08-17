Mwesigwa Alon
URA Registers UGX 179billion Surplus for July Collections

17 Aug 2020 Kampala, Uganda
Tax collections were above target in July

URA collected 1.2 trillion in July 2020 against a target of 1.02trillion shillings – registering a surplus of 179 billion shillings for the month, according to the reporting by the Ministry of Finance in July performance of the economy report.

 

