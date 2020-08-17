URA Registers UGX 179billion Surplus for July Collections

In short
URA collected 1.2 trillion in July 2020 against a target of 1.02trillion shillings – registering a surplus of 179 billion shillings for the month, according to the reporting by the Ministry of Finance in July performance of the economy report.
URA Registers UGX 179billion Surplus for July Collections17 Aug 2020, 23:38 Comments 132 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Politics Updates
In short
Tagged with: July collection URA tax collections
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.