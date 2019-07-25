Mwesigwa Alon
URA Rejects Claims for Tax Deductions on Expenditure on Land Leases

25 Jul 2019, 20:33 Comments 82 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Report
Doris Akol, the URA Commissioner General

In short
Several companies filed their annual tax returns by June 30, 2019 and included money spent on acquiring leases and rents on them as revenue expenses. URA said it won’t be counted and has asked the affected companies to file fresh returns.

 

