URA to Deploy Drones to Catch Smugglers

2 Mar 2020, 16:03 Comments 175 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Misc Report
Drones will help URA keep an eye on smugglers

The project, which will see the tax body receive at least 500 million Shillings in the next budget, will enable URA to use drones to catch elusive smugglers crossing Uganda and neighbouring countries with undeclared goods.

 

