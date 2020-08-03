In short
The window for voluntary disclosure comes after an amendment of section 66 of the Tax Procedures Code Act, 2014. The amendment gives the URA commissioner general a discretion to ask taxpayers to voluntarily disclose and be forgiven on the penalties and interest on money they hadn’t paid.
URA To Waive Penalties for Taxpayers Who Do Voluntary Disclosure Top story3 Aug 2020, 18:33 Comments 138 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Politics Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.