In short

The tax body, with Edward Larbi Siaw as commissioner general -CG, in that year collected 113 billion Shillings, which was 6.83% of GDP then amounting to 11.2 trillion Shillings. But much as the revenue collections have since grown many times to Ushs 16.4 trillion as of 2018/2019 (and expected to hit 19 trillion this fiscal year), the ratio to GDP has been oscillating between 11 and 13% in the last one decade.