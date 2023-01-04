In short
The Domestic Revenue Mobilisation Strategy launched in 2019/2020 and running to 2023/2024 sets a target of increasing revenue collection to at least 16 shillings for every 100 shillings made by the country. The Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development now say the achievable target is increasing the ratio by 0.5 per cent year over the next five years.
URA's Plans to Increase Revenue Collections in 20234 Jan 2023, 17:41 Comments 163 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Updates
In short
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.