Urban Authorities Petition Magyezi Over Public Finance Management Regulations

Majid Batambuze the Chairperson of Urban Authorities Association of Uganda says that once the money is deposited in Bank of Uganda, the Ministry of Finance is slow to approve requests to utilize the funds, which affects service delivery.
Urban Authorities Petition Magyezi Over Public Finance Management Regulations6 Mar 2020, 12:34 Comments 115 Views Luweero, Uganda Local government Misc Updates
Minister Rapheal Magyezi attending a special general meeting of Urban Authorities Association of Uganda at Nimrod Hotel in Luweero town on Thursday
