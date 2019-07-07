In short
As part of the plan to reduce congestion, Kaggwa says there should be restriction on the number of vehicles coming into the city and establishment of vehicle free zones. Kampala is estimated to have a day population of 2.5 million people and a night population of about 1.5 million. This means that one million people are making a return journey to Kampala on a daily basis.
Urban Planner Asks KCCA to Zone City
