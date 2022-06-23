Urban Refugees Find it Hard to Access Financial Institutions -Report

In short
According to the study, many refugees find it hard to become self-reliant because they cannot access loans to start businesses or get formal employment. In addition to this, many of them can not access social protection grants like the Youth Livelihood Programme to start businesses and sustain their families
Urban Refugees Find it Hard to Access Financial Institutions -Report23 Jun 2022
