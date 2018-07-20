Urban Refugees Struggling to Access Basic Services –Report

In short
The report follows a survey undertaken in the areas of Bwaise, Kazo, Katwe, Kansanga, Mengo, Kisenyi, Kawempe and Nakulabye, where scores of refugees have settled. Research teams interviewed a total of 1,300 randomly selected households among them, 700 refugee households.
Urban Refugees Struggling to Access Basic Services –Report20 Jul 2018, 15:20 Comments 116 Views Kampala, Uganda East Africa Updates
Burundian refugees in Kampala in aperformance during the international refugee day Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.