Alex Otto
15:20

Urban Refugees Struggling to Access Basic Services –Report

20 Jul 2018, 15:20 Comments 116 Views Kampala, Uganda East Africa Updates
Burundian refugees in Kampala in aperformance during the international refugee day Alex Otto

Burundian refugees in Kampala in aperformance during the international refugee day Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
The report follows a survey undertaken in the areas of Bwaise, Kazo, Katwe, Kansanga, Mengo, Kisenyi, Kawempe and Nakulabye, where scores of refugees have settled. Research teams interviewed a total of 1,300 randomly selected households among them, 700 refugee households.

 

Tagged with: urban refugees refugees and residents lack of basic services kampala and refugee crisis
Mentioned: kampala capital city authority kcca agora

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.