Wambuzi Reacheal
18:53

URC Unleashes Five-Year Development Plan Top story

24 Sep 2019, 18:52 Comments 114 Views Jinja, Uganda Business and finance Misc Report
Part of the Jinja railway station.

Part of the Jinja railway station.

In short
URC owns 1200 cargo containers, which have remained redundant due to lack of a functional meter gauge system.

 

Tagged with: business opportunity committee container general manager lane line meter owner plan rail rehabilitation
Mentioned: Charles Kateeba Congo EU East African European union Gulu Jinja station Jowali Kyeyago Kampala Malaba Tororo URC Uganda

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.