In short
Kampalas air quality index measured by the air pollution monitor last month shows that Kampala has a high concentration of tinny air particles small enough to invade even the smallest airways, mainly caused by dust from unpaved roads, fumes from cars and open burning of waste.
Urgent Action Needed to Curb Kampala's Air Pollution- Report 8 Oct 2018
Max Walter speaking during the launch of a report titled powering Uganda’s transformation Login to license this image from 1$.
