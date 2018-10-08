Blanshe Musinguzi
Urgent Action Needed to Curb Kampala's Air Pollution- Report

Max Walter speaking during the launch of a report titled powering Uganda’s transformation Blanshe Musinguzi

Kampalas air quality index measured by the air pollution monitor last month shows that Kampala has a high concentration of tinny air particles small enough to invade even the smallest airways, mainly caused by dust from unpaved roads, fumes from cars and open burning of waste.

 

