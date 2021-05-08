In short
The group in statement urges Parliament make extensive consultations with all members of the community to ensure that diverse groups are protected by the Bill.
If a ‘sexual offences’ bill fails to secure the meaning of consent, what’s the point of it?
Urgently Recall Sexual Offences Bill Says Akina Mama wa Afrika
8 May 2021
Akina Mama wa Afrika Executive Director, Eunice Musiime and UN Resident Coordinator, Ms. Rosa Malango, at the Women Work Exhibition by World bank
Mentioned: Forum for Women in Democracy (FOWODE) Human Rights Awareness and Promotion Forum - Uganda Parliament of uganda akina mama wa afrika fida uganda uganda women's network
