Although there is no conclusive research, Mercy Kainobwisho, the Registrar General of URSB, says that the low registration of marriages among Muslims are informed by lack of sufficient knowledge on the matter and myths that mislead people to think that some marriages are not supposed to be registered by the government.
URSB Partners with Muslim Center for Justice to Popularize Marriage Registration Top story2 Apr 2021, 18:57 Comments 310 Views Kampala, Uganda Human rights Religion Report
The President of Muslim Center for Justice and Law Umar Nyanzi and URSB Registrar General Mercy Kainobwisho display copies of the MoU after signing
