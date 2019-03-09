Alex Otto
16:43

US Advises On Uganda, Rwanda Dispute

9 Mar 2019, 16:43 Comments 148 Views East Africa Updates
Ambassador Deborah Malac and Tibor Nagy the State Department Assistant Secretary for African Affairs

Ambassador Deborah Malac and Tibor Nagy the State Department Assistant Secretary for African Affairs

In short
Nagy, who met President Museveni on Friday, said although he was scheduled to meet Rwandan President, Paul Kagame he isn’t in the region as a mediator or special envoy, but said as US they support peace and democracy.

 

Tagged with: US Embassy Kampala US-ARICA relations tibor nagy uganda,rwanda can resolve tension united states of america
Mentioned: rwanda uganda us embassy us government

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.