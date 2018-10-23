In short
According to Tibor, he wants American investors to invest in Africa as a means of creating jobs and bringing prosperity, but this can only happen if there is transparent governance, equal chance at contracts and strong justice systems in case an aggrieved party has to appeal.
US Africa Bureau to African Gov'ts: Ensure Transparency, Justice to Attract Investment23 Oct 2018, 19:37 Comments 115 Views Politics Updates
In short
Tagged with: young people investment abroad corruption economy justice governance african country transparency bribe underdeveloped leadership democracy investment
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.