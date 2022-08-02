US Ambassador: I’m not Here to Counter What Lavrov Said

In short
Speaking to journalists Tuesday, Greenfield said her trip to Africa which will see her visit Uganda and Ghana is aimed at having a conversation with African countries on how to overcome the skyrocketing food prices that have been partly blamed on the ongoing war in Europe between Russia and Ukraine.
US Ambassador: I’m not Here to Counter What Lavrov Said2 Aug 2022, 19:01 Comments 122 Views Politics Updates
