The show is designed to foster a culture of curiosity, discovery, and critical thinking while promoting girls’ empowerment and providing young people with accurate information about health, science, and environmental issues that affect their daily lives.
US Embassy Backs Children's TV Show to Simplify Sciences, Empower Girls
10 Nov 2021
Entebbe, Uganda
US Ambassador Natalie E. Brown with some of the children including actors, after the screening of the first episode of the TV show's second season
