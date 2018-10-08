Niles Cole, the US Embassy's Cultural Affairs Officer and coordinator of the 2019 Mandela Washington Fellowship in an interview with URN on Friday in Kampala Login to license this image from 1$.

In short

The program which began in 2014 will provide 700 outstanding young leaders from Sub-Saharan Africa with the opportunity to refine their skills at a U.S. college or university with support for professional development after they return home.