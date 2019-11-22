In short
In a letter to the Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda, Deborah Malac, the US Ambassador to Uganda, said starting January 2020 the Uganda government should ensure that it fully facilitates its employees that participate in the activities, including workshops and outreaches.
US Embassy Pulls Plug On Allowances to Govt Officials
22 Nov 2019
Tagged with: donors support to Uganda per diem
