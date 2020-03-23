In short
Vianney Luggya, the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority spokesperson, told URN the KLM flight is a special clearance granted through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs under the emergency category for the European Union staff, who are leaving the country. It will not come in with any passengers.
US Embassy, UK Tell Citizens of Available Flights to Leave Uganda Top story23 Mar 2020, 19:24 Comments 216 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Misc Updates
In short
Tagged with: Covid-19 commercial flights
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.