US Envoy Wants Children Mentored to Fight Against Gender Based Violence

She was launching the annual 16 days of activism against Gender-based Violence at Waluwerere primary school in Bugiri district on Monday. The annual international campaign that kicks off on November 25, and runs until December 10, is used as an organizing strategy to call for the prevention and elimination of violence against women and girls.
US Envoy Wants Children Mentored to Fight Against Gender Based Violence25 Nov 2019, 20:16 Comments 149 Views Bugiri, Uganda Human rights Misc Report
US ambasador to Uganda, H.E Deborah Malac launching the 16 days of activism against gender based violence at Waluwerere primary school in Bugiri district.
