Ray W. Washburne the President of OIPC who is currently in Uganda says about a quarter of 130 million dollar financing will be invested in Uganda. He say OIPC currently has over 50 million investment commitments in Uganda and Africell commitment will increase it to about 80 million dollars.
US Gov't Boosts Africell Investment20 Jul 2018
Ray W. Washburne the President of OIPC speaking to journalists at Serena Hotel Login to license this image from 1$.
