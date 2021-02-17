In short
The suspects remanded include former Police Constable Martin Bwayo alias Capt Bob while his accomplice has been identified as Enock Katwesigye alias Col Frank. The duo, according to Belesis, masqueraded as senior UPDF officers who transact gold on behalf of key government officials.
U.S. National Loses UGX 21 Billion to Police Deserter in Gold Scam
