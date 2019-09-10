US Reduced Funding Assistance to Uganda in 2018

US Ambassador to Uganda Deborah Malac (3rd Left) With Officials From The US Mission Unveiling The Report

In short

The support fell from 3.6 trillion shillings in 2017 to 3.3 Trillion shillings in 2018. The Third Report to the Ugandan People published by the US Embassy in Uganda indicates that 1.9 Trillion shillings was spent in the Health Sector to among others provide 2 Million insecticide treated mosquito nets to residents.